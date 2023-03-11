News Center > Entergy Texas partners with Sam Houston State University to expand electric vehicle access

03/10/2023

Entergy Texas representatives provide a $255,000 grant to Sam Houston State University to assist fund the campus’ first EV speedy charging station.

HUNSTVILLE, Texas – To assist meet the rising sustainability wishes of its shoppers, Entergy Texas introduced a $255,000 grant to Sam Houston State University (SHSU) to assist fund the set up of an electric vehicle charging station powered by way of 80 photovoltaic sun panels. The undertaking is exclusive as it is going to be SHSU’s first actual EV speedy charging station, in a position to absolutely charging batteries in lower than an hour. Entergy representatives and SHSU college, workforce and scholars unveiled the charging station all over a distinct rite close to the varsity’s Hoyt Art Complex on Friday.

“At Entergy Texas, we always look for ways to partner with universities and learning institutions in our service territory to advance evolving technologies,” mentioned Stuart Barrett, vp of shopper provider for Entergy Texas. “This grant will help students and faculty gain valuable experience with both solar panels and EV chargers.”

The undertaking used to be made conceivable via Entergy’s Environmental Initiatives Fund, which gives grants that assist higher the surroundings by way of lowering emissions, protective herbal assets and restoring wetlands and forests. Design, building and implementation of the charging station used to be a joint effort by way of the college’s division of engineering generation’s multidisciplinary scholars, technician and school with logistics enhance from instructional group engagement workforce.

“This is going to be the first DC fast charging station as well as the first solar project on campus,” mentioned Dr. Reg Pecen, SHSU professor of engineering generation. “Vehicles with totally empty batteries will be charged in 30 to 40 minutes as opposed to the seven to eight hours with a regular EV charger.”

SHSU representatives be expecting the charging station to open to be used by way of scholars, workers and the general public by way of July 2023.

The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs shall be on U.S. roads by way of 2030. To enhance the expansion and accessibility of EVs, closing yr, Entergy joined with 5 different utilities to shape the Electric Highway Coalition to be sure that electric vehicle drivers have access to a unbroken community of charging stations connecting main freeway methods.

Looking at buying an electric vehicle? Entergy’s eTech program gives shoppers an incentive for getting electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Find out extra at entergyetech.com/electric-vehicles.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas, Inc. supplies electrical energy to roughly 500,000 shoppers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 corporate headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers lifestyles for three million shoppers via its running corporations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is making a cleaner, extra resilient power long term for everybody with our various energy technology portfolio, together with increasingly more carbon-free power resources. With roots within the Gulf South area for greater than a century, Entergy is a identified chief in company citizenship, handing over greater than $100 million in financial advantages to native communities via philanthropy and advocacy efforts every year over the past a number of years. Our roughly 12,000 workers are devoted to powering lifestyles lately and for long term generations. For the newest news from Entergy, consult with the Newsroom.