Matanzas High teacher’s aide allegedly attacked by student says ‘I never took the Nintendo Switch from him’

The Flagler County teacher’s aide who was brutally attacked at Matanzas High School is now speaking out about the incident.

According to her GoFundMe page, the aide – Joan Naydich – says that she never took a Nintendo Switch away from the student accused in the attack, adding that it is misinformation.

“For all you keyboard warriors, I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him. From anyone that’s read or heard differently, I’ve been told this was unfortunately misinformation,” the post read.

Naydich added that she is “truly grateful” for the support she has received.

“I’m hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing and disruption of everyday life that this has caused.”

Investigators say the seventeen-year-old accused student told them he lost his temper after the aide took away his Nintendo Switch.

Surveillance video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office appears to show the teacher’s aide walking down the hallway and briefly looking back, when she is pummeled by the alleged student, who is described as approximately 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and 270 pounds.

The video appears to show the student pushing the aide several feet, and knocking her to the ground, where she then becomes unconscious. The boy is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman at least 15 times in the back and head, officials said.

The teen is being held in jail on a $1 million bond, records show. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says he will be charged as an adult.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 6, 2023.