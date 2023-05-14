HPD officer shoots, kills armed man | Houston, Texas news

According to witnesses, a man who have been complaining about loud track at a commencement birthday celebration in north Houston used to be shot and killed by way of a police officer. The incident happened on Palmyra Street, on the subject of the intersection of Fulton and East Crosstimbers.

Assistant Chief Ban Tien from the Houston Police Department mentioned that law enforcement officials have been dispatched to the positioning round 11:15 p.m. after receiving a guns name. Witnesses reported {that a} man used to be armed with a knife and have been yelling in regards to the loud track on the birthday celebration. The man left after threatening to go back if the noise persisted. - Advertisement -

While the police officer used to be investigating, the man returned armed with a knife and began to method the officer, regardless of being prompt to drop the weapon and transferring again. The officer sooner or later had no house to transport away and shot the man. The man used to be therefore taken to a close-by health center the place he later died.

Police presume that the man used to be a resident of the community. Follow-up investigations are underway, and frame cam pictures will likely be launched inside the subsequent 30 days in step with usual protocol.

KHOU 11 is energetic on social media platforms akin to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.