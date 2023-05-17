Martin Scorsese offered Robert De Niro ‘The Departed’ & ‘Gangs of New York’

Robert De Niro became down The Departed and Gangs of New York, as Martin Scorsese printed when he offered to him.

Speaking to Deadline about his 2006’s flick casting, the auteur stated, “We talked to Bob [De Niro] about it, but he didn’t want to do it.”

- Advertisement -

“I didn’t work with Bob for 10 years until we did Goodfellas; we went off in different directions. Then we made another two, three films. And then, for another 19 years, we didn’t. In the meantime, there were two with Daniel Day-Lewis, and for years I wanted to work with Jack Nicholson, if work is the word,” the critically-acclaimed director added.

The 80-year-old persevered, “So with Bob, after Casino, we stopped for a while and I did Kundun, and Bringing Out The Dead. And then Gangs Of New York. We always checked in, on that and everything else. He wanted me to do Analyze This, and I said, ‘We already did it. It was Goodfellas.’

I talked to him about other projects, and at one point he said, ‘You know the kind of stuff I like to do with you.’ And I said, ‘OK’. That became The Irishman, and it took nine years. “We have been at all times having a look. ‘What about The Departed?’ ‘Nah, I do not wanna do this.’ ‘OK.'”

- Advertisement -

On Gangs of New York, Scorsese revealed, “That used to be only a check-in. Literally, he stated, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘I’m doing this. You ?’ ‘Nah.’ ‘OK’. We at all times mentioned that sort of factor, as a result of he’s the one one round who is aware of the place I got here from and who I’m, from that length of time after we have been 15 or 16 years previous.”

The duo’s newest collaboration can be in Killers Of The Flower Moon, which can open in theatres on October 20, 2023.