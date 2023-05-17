Weight loss tips for PCOS: Breakfast ideas you must try

Weight loss is a difficult task! It becomes an even bigger challenge if you have Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS. It is one of the most common conditions in women of reproductive age. Studies have shown that the hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance and inflammation caused by this condition can make it hard for you to lose weight. However, if you exercise and eat right, you may be able to lose weight with PCOS. So, your PCOS diet should include a well-balanced diet that contains all the nutrients.

As per a study published in John Hopkins Medicine, diet plays a pivotal role in managing PCOS. Another study published in Standford Medicine found that eating a healthy breakfast may help women with PCOS to manage symptoms. So, Health Shots asked nutritionist Avantii Deshpande for some breakfast ideas for PCOS weight loss.

Why is eating a healthy breakfast important if you have PCOS?

Several studies have found that losing even 5 percent weight can help you manage PCOS symptoms, including insulin resistance, restoring ovulation, reducing acne, and hirsutism, improving mental health problems and reducing inflammation. Deshpande points out that one should eat meals by the healthy plate method as advocated by a study by Harvard University. This means that “each and every meal should contain all the food groups which include vegetable and fruit group, protein, good fats and healthy carbs.

Your breakfast should be a combination of the food groups as far as possible as it will ensure that you get the right start to the diet and would help reduce the symptoms of PCOS, says the nutritionist.

Weight loss breakfast ideas for PCOS fighters

The nutrition expert shares some breakfast ideas to ensure you are well-nourished and losing weight at the same time, as suggested by the expert.

1. Have breakfast on the go

Never skip your breakfast even if you are getting late. If you don’t have time to sit and eat breakfast, prep it well and have it on the go. Deshpande suggests having oats and milk overnight and top it up with fruits and seeds in the morning. Another idea is to prepare a smoothie with nut milk containing fruits, vegetables and seeds. You can sip it on your way to work.

2. Prepare a protein and carb-rich breakfast

If you rely on upma, poha or aloo parantha for breakfast, you should know that these food items contain little to no protein – an important nutrient for PCOS patients. Have a bowl of curd or a glass of buttermilk to start your day with some protein. You can also prepare eggs with chapati, idli or dosa with sambhar or even dal dosa for breakfast. Separately combine fruit with this. A protein breakfast will keep you satiated for a longer time, and you will not crave sugar foods, recommends the nutritionist.

3. Eat a probiotic-rich breakfast

Adding probiotics to your morning meal may help promote a healthy gut. It may also help reduce inflammation and boost immunity. Some of the best probiotics you can add to your weight loss diet include buttermilk, curd, kefir milk, and fermented vegetables.

4. Add more omega-3 fatty acid foods to your breakfast

Getting a daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet may help you get back on track on your weight loss journey. Deshpande highlights that eating a breakfast rich in omega-3s will help reduce inflammation and keeps you satiated for longer. Seeds and nuts are some of the best foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

The best way to lose weight if you have PCOS is to eat a diet that nourishes the body. Also, plan your meals right to ensure you are on the right path on your journey.