March Madness: TCU men’s basketball heads to NCAA tournament







FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU Horned Frogs are becoming a member of the insanity!

TCU is headed to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament because the No. 6 seed within the West Region.

- Advertisement - They shall be going through the winner of a play-in recreation between Arizona State and Nevada.

TCU is scheduled to play on Friday in Denver, Colorado.

The Fort Worth college (21-12 general, 9-9 convention) has now made the massive tournament thrice within the ultimate six seasons underneath head trainer Jamie Dixon.

- Advertisement - This season just about matched ultimate 12 months’s file (21-13), which additionally took them to the NCAA tournament.

According to the varsity, that is the primary time in 70 years that the staff made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back seasons.

TCU just lately fell to the Texas Longhorns, 66-60, within the semifinal spherical of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

- Advertisement -





tale through Source link