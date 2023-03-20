March Madness live updates: Florida Atlantic beats Fairleigh Dickinson; Creighton beats Baylor

March Madness endured Sunday with the spherical of 32 in each the lads’s and ladies’s NCAA tournaments. Xavier opened the motion by means of defeating Pittsburgh to advance to the lads’s Sweet 16, whilst No. 7 seed Michigan State and No. 6 Creighton pulled upsets later within the day. The top-seeded South Carolina girls beat South Florida to succeed in the Sweet 16 for the 9th directly season, and fellow No. 1 seed Virginia Tech punched its price tag later within the day. Follow alongside for live updates, news and highlights from all of the video games.