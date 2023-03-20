Texas Whataburger employees’ tip leads to man’s arrest for indecency with a child

A Texas man used to be arrested closing week after staff at a Whataburger reported to police that he used to be within the speedy meals eating place with a juvenile, and the location didn’t appear proper, in accordance to police.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Texarkana Texas Police Department posted that it won a 911 name from staff at a Whataburger eating place on New Boston Road simply earlier than midday on Tuesday.

“They told us that a juvenile girl and an older man were there eating together and something didn’t seem right about the situation,” the post learn. “As we started trying to figure out what was going on, it became increasingly obvious that their instincts were spot on.”

An investigation printed that the person, recognized as 79-year-old Michael Clark, and the 13-year-old lady “barely” knew each and every different.

Police stated the 13-year-old lady stated Clark presented her cash in trade for sexual favors previous that day and touched her inappropriately all the way through a earlier stumble upon simply weeks prior.

Whataburger Restaurant in Texas

On Tuesday, police added, the lady used to be strolling down the road when Clark picked her up and took her to Whataburger.

Representatives for the short meals chain didn’t straight away reply to inquiries in regards to the subject.

After investigating the location additional, detectives got a warrant for Clark and arrested him on Wednesday on fees of indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution.

He is these days being hung on $225,000 bond.