Marathon standoff underway after shootout between deputies, barricaded suspect

The state of affairs has been ongoing since 2:30 p.m. PST Friday.

A marathon standoff following a shootout between deputies and a barricaded suspect in a Los Angeles County place of dwelling has been ongoing for over 21 hours, government mentioned.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies answered to a house in Valinda round 2:30 p.m. native time on Friday, following a file of an “assault with a deadly weapon,” the sheriff’s division mentioned in an advisory.

“When they arrived, they were met with gunfire by the suspect and deputies returned fire at that time,” Deputy Miguel Meza advised journalists. “The suspect barricaded himself inside that residence. We don’t know if that residence is his or family members.”

Crisis negotiations are at the scene and are “attempting to contact the suspect to resolve this situation peacefully,” the sheriff’s division mentioned.

Some of the male suspect’s members of the family had been helping police by means of offering information on “what state of mind he was in,” Meza mentioned.

The standoff used to be nonetheless underway as of eleven:30 a.m. native time Saturday, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s division showed.

No one has been hit by means of gunfire, the dep. mentioned. A feminine sufferer used to be transported to an area clinic for an undisclosed damage that used to be no longer a gunshot wound, deputies mentioned.

The surrounding properties were evacuated and citizens are steered to keep away from the realm. Amorored apparatus together with BearCats and battering ram automobiles might be noticed at the scene. Paramedics had been additionally on standby.

Eric Torres advised ABC Los Angeles station KABC Friday evening that he used to be not able to get house because of the continued incident.

“I heard gunshots, and then more gunshots,” he advised the station. “I think I might have heard 20 or 30.”