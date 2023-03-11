Silicon Valley Bank collapses as FDIC takes over

Regulators closed down considered one of Silicon Valley’s maximum essential banks on Friday, marking the biggest financial institution failure for the reason that Great Recession and the second-biggest in U.S. historical past.

Earlier within the day, Silicon Valley Bank suspended buying and selling of its plummeting stocks and depositors rushed to withdraw their cash. As one of the vital primary establishments the place start-ups deposited their venture-backed investments, SVB’s failure despatched surprise waves in the course of the business. The turmoil comes as the tech corporations retrench and shed staff, whilst emerging rates of interest spark indicators of broader monetary misery.