Mansfield, Texas: Stepsiblings shot by father, police say

Police reported {that a} teenage boy and his older stepsister had been hospitalized once they had been shot by their father, who’s lately a center faculty trainer, on Tuesday evening in Mansfield, Texas. The mom of the kids had additionally long gone to the health center with them and her husband is now dealing with 3 fees.

The police had been dispatched to a taking pictures name at 10:40 pm on Arabian Court and showed that the incident was once home. According to a news unencumber from the police, Thomas Boykin, 52 years previous, were given into an issue together with his spouse and assaulted her. - Advertisement -

After the altercation, Boykin retrieved a handgun, went to his son’s bed room, and shot the 13-year-old whilst he was once snoozing. Then he went to his 21-year-old stepdaughter’s room and shot her too, mentioned the police.

The stepdaughter straight away known as 911, and her mom controlled to go away the home. Both siblings had been taken to an Arlington health center, and the mum went with them. The two underwent surgical procedure in a single day and are lately in “serious but stable condition,” in line with the Mansfield police.

Boykin was once taken to the Everman prison on 3 counts of annoyed assault-family violence inflicting critical physically damage. The Mansfield Independent School District showed that Boykin is lately an eighth-grade science trainer at Linda Jobe Middle School, the place he is taught for 17 years. The district has begun termination court cases pending approval by the board of trustees in mild of the costs towards Boykin. “Mansfield ISD does not condone this type of behavior in our schools or community. Our thoughts and support are with the victims,” mentioned the observation from the district. - Advertisement -