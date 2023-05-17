Testimony focused on DNA found at the crime scene

The double homicide trial of Joseph Zieler heard testimony on Wednesday relating to the DNA found at the crime scene, which was once later related to Zieler greater than 20 years after the murders. A crime analyst manager with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) who examined the DNA testified earlier than the jury.

The 1990 case concerned the homicide of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter, 32-year-old Lisa Story at their Cape Coral house. No one was once charged with the killings till Zieler’s DNA confirmed up in a database when he was once arrested in an unrelated case in 2016.

Retired Cape Coral Police Det. Christy Jo Ellis, who served as the lead investigator on the case beginning in 2009, gained a telephone name from the FDLE informing her of the DNA hit. The FDLE’s crime analyst showed that just one individual may have had that DNA.

The protection puzzled whether or not a circle of relatives member’s DNA can produce a false consequence, however the mavens on the stand mentioned that such an match was once not possible. The jurors additionally noticed the interrogation between Zieler and Det. Ellis, the place Zieler claimed to have had a head damage in 1998 and may now not keep in mind any main points earlier than then.

Zieler faces the loss of life penalty if convicted, and the new state legislation calls for simplest 8 jurors to vote for the loss of life penalty.

On Wednesday, one juror was once excused after announcing they have been napping off all over testimony, and the first trade took their position.

Fox 4 Vault: 1990 Cape Coral Murders

