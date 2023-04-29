Man wanted for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Spring

SPRING, Texas – Court paperwork divulge {that a} guy, known as Joseph Rodriguez, is wanted for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old circle of relatives member in Spring, Texas, ultimate yr. Rodriguez has been charged with annoyed sexual attack of a kid beneath the age of 14.

On November 21, 2022, Houston police gained a document of sexual abuse in the 300 block of King Street, allegedly perpetrated by means of Rodriguez. According to court docket paperwork, the sufferer confided in faculty body of workers participants, disclosing that the attack took place at her grandmother’s space the place she was once asleep when Rodriguez began to the touch her inappropriately. The sufferer reported that Rodriguez threatened her by means of pointing out that nobody would consider her if she informed someone, pointing out that he would as an alternative declare he was once solving her door the usage of the equipment that he introduced down.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic guy, status at 5′6″, weighing 172 kilos with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who has information that can assist the case might report back to Crime Stoppers by means of calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), filing on-line at www.crime-stoppers.org, or during the Crime Stoppers cell app. Only pointers and calls without delay to Crime Stoppers are nameless and eligible for a money praise.