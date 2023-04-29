2023 NFL Draft: Alabama QB Bryce Young makes history as first Tide player to go No. 1 overall in common era





Alabama’s quarterback, Bryce Young, created history on Thursday when he changed into the very first player from the Crimson Tide to be decided on at No.1 overall in the NFL Draft’s common era, which started in 1967. The Carolina Panthers selected him after having traded with the Chicago Bears ultimate month to achieve the highest variety in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s value noting that Young has now taken the highest spot on Alabama’s all-time draft record, surpassing former Crimson Tide linebacker, Cornelius Bennett, who used to be drafted 2d overall in 1987 by means of the Indianapolis Colts.

Several different Alabama gamers were picked on the 3rd spot through the years, together with Chris Samuels in 2000, Marcell Dareus in 2011, Trent Richardson in 2012, and Quinnen Williams in 2019. However, Young’s success is much more important as a result of he is the first Alabama quarterback to have received the Heisman Trophy, bringing house school soccer’s maximum prestigious award in 2021. In that season, he threw for a complete of four,872 yards with 47 touchdowns, main the Crimson Tide to the SEC name and qualifying them for the College Football Playoff National Championship, the place they sooner or later misplaced to SEC competitors, Georgia.

Bryce Young’s accomplishment could also be exceptional as a result of he is now a part of an elite workforce of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks decided on first overall in the NFL Draft throughout the common draft era. The earlier winners come with Jim Plunkett in 1971, Vinny Testaverde in 1987, Carson Palmer of USC in 2003, Cam Newton of Auburn in 2011, Sam Bradford of Oklahoma in 2010, Jameis Winston of Florida State in 2015, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma in 2018, and Kyler Murray of Oklahoma in 2019.

Young could also be the 8th quarterback from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) to be decided on as the highest pick out in the draft and the 3rd in the ultimate 4 NFL Drafts. He follows in the footsteps of different SEC alums who landed the highest spot in the draft, like Peyton Manning from Tennessee in 1998, Tim Couch from Kentucky in 1999, JaMarcus Russell from LSU in 2007, Matthew Stafford from Georgia in 2009, and Cam Newton from Auburn in 2011.

While handiest time will inform if Young turns into a bust or a celebrity, for now, he is amongst an outstanding record of mythical school quarterbacks who've cashed in on their good fortune on Saturdays and made a reputation for themselves on Sundays in the NFL.