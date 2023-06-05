Man stabs estranged wife, 2 of her relatives in northwest Miami-Dade





MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A home situation became a triple stabbing incident on Sunday, prompting Miami-Dade police to release a seek for the estranged husband who allegedly stabbed his spouse and two of her relatives. The incident came about in the world of Northwest 62nd Avenue and 113th Terrace close to Hialeah.

It used to be reported that the person and his estranged spouse were given into an issue that finally became bodily. In the warmth of the instant, the husband used a knife to stab the lady and two male relatives of hers. The husband fled the scene ahead of police arrived.

The girl and one of the male relatives have been taken to a clinic the place they gained remedy for his or her accidents. The different relative used to be handled on the scene and all 3 are anticipated to make a complete restoration.

The suspect’s id used to be now not instantly launched.

