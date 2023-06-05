Another major insurer is halting new policy sales in California





Allstate, one of the most biggest insurance coverage corporations in the USA, has introduced that it’s going to now not promote belongings and casualty protection to new shoppers in California. The choice comes after a chain of herbal failures in the state over contemporary years, which Allstate mentioned had made the price of underwriting insurance policies too prime. The corporate stopped issuing new insurance policies some months in the past, however best published the transfer on Friday. Allstate was once the fourth biggest insurer in California in 2021, with premiums of $4.3bn and losses of $2.6bn. Other corporations, together with State Farm and AIG, have additionally ended or restricted belongings insurance policy in California.