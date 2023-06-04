Man shot, killed ‘in cold blood’ as he got hair cut at North Star Mall, San Antonio police say

On Sunday afternoon, a person was once shot and killed as he was once getting his hair cut at North Star Mall in San Antonio, in line with the San Antonio Police Department. Public information officer Nick Soliz mentioned that once 3 p.m., two gunmen went as much as the sufferer and shot him “in cold blood.” The guy was once pronounced lifeless at the scene. Although main points are nonetheless restricted, Soliz mentioned that they imagine it was once a centered assault, and the investigation is ongoing. The suspects fled the scene, and officials have been not able to find them after canvassing the realm.

The police clarified that at no time was once there an energetic shooter at the mall, and thus the mall closed for the remainder of the day. The tale will likely be up to date when extra main points turn into to be had.

This tragic incident highlights the will for higher security features in public puts to make sure the security of the folk. It is a harrowing reminder of the unpredictability of lifestyles, and our ideas move out to the sufferer’s circle of relatives and family members.

