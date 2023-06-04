SAPD responds to North Star Mall for a shooting they believe was an isolated incident

SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers at North Star Mall had been compelled to run for duvet on Sunday afternoon after a shooting befell, which the police believe to were focused.

The San Antonio Police Department was referred to as to the scene at round 3 p.m. and showed that the placement didn’t contain an lively shooter.

The police said, “There was a shooting, but this was an isolated incident with what appears to be a targeted victim.” They later added that the mall was nonetheless open to the general public, however some shops selected to safe haven in position. The police have cordoned off a crime scene, however the mall is claimed to be “open as usual.”

A video from within the mall after the incident confirmed customers operating and ducking for duvet. It is unclear the place the shooting in truth happened, however it sounds as if to were on the second one ground.

KENS 5 is operating to download extra information concerning the incident, and the San Antonio Police Department is predicted to supply an replace quickly.

This is a growing tale. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.

At North Star mall right now, and some body started shooting Posted by Rod Pace on Sunday, June 4, 2023

