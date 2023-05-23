Man Reportedly Helping Ducklings in Rocklin Struck, Killed – NBC Bay Area

A person was once hit and killed by way of a automobile ultimate week in a Sacramento suburb whilst allegedly making an attempt to lend a hand some ducklings in an intersection, as according to the police.

Rocklin police reported that the deadly collision took place at roughly 8:15 p.m. on May 18.

According to the police, the person parked his automobile on the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard, and tried to lend a hand the newborn geese in the intersection.

The guy was once hit by way of a teenage driving force travelling east on Stanford Ranch Boulevard whilst he was once in the intersection, the police mentioned. The guy died on the location.

The driving force remained on the scene, in line with the police, and no arrests had been made.

An inquiry is lately underway.