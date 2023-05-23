Hanon Systems plans Bulloch County facility, but incentives still unknown | Georgia

(The Center Square) — A supplier of automobile thermal and effort control answers plans to construct a brand new production facility in Bulloch County.

Hanon Systems plans to spend greater than $40 million at the facility in Bulloch County’s Gateway Regional Industrial Park and create 160 jobs. The corporate plans to collect automobile thermal answers within the new facility and expects operations to begin in May 2024.

A Georgia Department of Economic Development communications consultant informed The Center Square the mission is still lively. The designation permits state officers to say no to unlock information about tax incentives the state introduced to lure an organization to find or make bigger in Georgia.

“Georgia Quick Start has offered to provide comprehensive, customized training services,” the unnamed spokesperson mentioned in an e mail to The Center Square.

In a statement, Billy Allen, chair of the Development Authority of Bulloch County, mentioned the corporate “will be working closely with the Hyundai Metaplant and the electric vehicle industry.”

“In Georgia, suppliers like Hanon Systems are able to successfully support larger industry ecosystems, thanks to partnership-driven solutions ranging from workforce training to logistics systems efficiencies,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson mentioned in a statement. “Bulloch County, as part of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, has been a part of this growing success story from the beginning.”