Man receives 12 year sentence after Grand Prairie cop’s death









A person named Colbie Hoffman has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for his movements that resulted within the death of a Grand Prairie police officer, Brandon Tsai, in November 2022. The Dallas (*12*) District Attorney’s Office introduced that Hoffman, who pleaded to blame, gained 12 years in jail with an affirmative discovering of a perilous weapon. Besides, he used to be sentenced to 10 years for tampering with bodily proof, which can be served at the same time as.

Officer Brandon Tsai used to be close to the intersection of SW third Street and Pioneer Parkway when he recognized a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a faux paper tag round 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022. In an try to prevent the suspect, Tsai initiated a site visitors prevent, however the suspect didn’t comply. During the following pursuit, Tsai reportedly misplaced keep watch over of his squad automotive, rear-ended some other car, and hit a gentle pole. Tsai used to be taken to a medical institution after the collision, the place he later kicked the bucket because of his accidents.

The government recognized the automobile concerned within the crash, the silver Chevrolet Malibu, after it fled the scene of the incident. The Grand Prairie police labored with the Dallas police, the Dallas Fusion Center, and the FBI to find the automobile and establish Colbie Hoffman because the suspect. Hoffman surrendered himself and stated each being the motive force and getting rid of the faux paper tag that he had used. The police additionally reported that Hoffman had 8 remarkable warrants from Waxahachie, Bedford, Desoto, and Grand Prairie earlier than the deadly police chase.

Kudos to the entire officials who labored day and evening to get justice for Officer Tsai. We prolong our condolences to Tsai’s circle of relatives and family members throughout this tough time.