“Team One Mile” travels across Florida

Dozens of cyclists are collaborating within the 2023 Recon Ride across Florida. The non-profit group, Team One Mile, is cycling from Key West to Jacksonville to lift consciousness concerning the typhoon aid efforts nonetheless ongoing across the state. The workforce is created from skilled athletes, provider contributors, and veterans who’re preventing at a couple of places alongside the way in which.

Mike Campbell, Founder and President of Team One Mile, states that he “put these teams together specifically like that so that we can kind of bridge the gap between the civilian community and the veteran community.” The team hopes to seek out Florida veterans and primary responders who’ve helped rebuild their communities and donated monetary strengthen to those native heroes.

The motorbike experience began on May 1 and made stops in Homestead, Cooper City, and Orlando. On May 5, the crowd ended their motorbike experience on the VFW in Bradenton, the place they left emergency kits and decided on native land heroes to lend a hand with monetary donations. The experience will proceed to the Wounded Warriors Headquarters in Jacksonville and finish on May 6.

Dani Aravich, a two-time Paralympian, used to be born with out her left hand and forearm however is now a part of Team One Mile. She praises the workforce and says that “everyone comes from very different backgrounds, very different sports, and they’re all killer cyclists.”

If you wish to have to be informed extra about Team One Mile, click on here.