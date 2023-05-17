Man pulled over for DUI blames dog for driving, police say

“The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”

A Colorado guy has been arrested after blaming a dog for using over the rate restrict as he swapped seats with the animal when he were given pulled over, police say.

The incident took place at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening when police in Springfield, Colorado, performed a visitors prevent when they witnessed a driving force going 52 mph in a 30 mph zone.

It was once when the officer approached the automobile, alternatively, that they witnessed one thing distinctive, in keeping with the police observation detailing the development.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” the observation learn. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.”

Authorities stated that the suspect confirmed “clear signs of intoxication” and when the officer requested about his alcohol intake that night time, the suspect made a run for it, even though he did not make it very a ways.

“The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle,” stated the Springfield Police Department.

The guy had reportedly been using some 90 miles from Las Animas to Pueblo in Colorado and were given misplaced in Springfield alongside the best way. Once arrested, it was once came upon that the suspect additionally had two lively warrants out for his arrest in Pueblo even though police didn’t say what the ones remarkable warrants had been for.

The guy was once therefore medically cleared on the health center after which booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and likewise charged with using drunk and/or medication, using whilst skill impaired, using beneath suspension, dashing 20-24 mph over the rate restrict and resisting arrest.

Meanwhile, the dog concerned within the case was once given to an acquaintance of the driving force to handle whilst he stays in prison with pending fees.

Said the Springfield Police Department, jokingly: “The dog does not face any charges and was let go with just a warning.”