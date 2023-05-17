U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Illinois and Naperville gun bans | Illinois

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court won’t block Illinois’ and Naperville’s gun and magazine bans.

Robert Bevis of Law Weapons Supplies in Naperville sued the city over its gun and magazine ban last fall. Earlier this year, he amended his complaint to include the state’s ban enacted Jan. 10.

A Northern District of Illinois federal judge in February sided with the city and state. Bevis and other plaintiffs failed to get an injunction on appeal to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last month, they asked U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for an emergency injunction. Last week, Bevis worried if the law isn’t blocked, it could take another year to get in front of the nation’s high court.

“By that time, you’ve got all the laws are in effect with the registration and everything,” Bevis said. “So, it’s very important that we continue to fight.”

The law requires those who purchased now-banned guns before it was enacted Jan. 10 to register those guns with the state.

Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Bevis’ motion.

Last week, the Naperville challenge was consolidated with other challenges in the federal appeals court. Briefs are due through next month with a June 29 date scheduled for oral arguments.

Defending the state, Attorney General Kwame Raoul declined to comment on the legal strategy.

“With regards to the federal cases, we’re going to litigate that in federal court, not before the microphones,” Raoul said.