Houston Chronicle

Police had been investigating early Thursday after a person was once injured in a shooting in southwest Houston.

Officers round 1:30 a.m. answered to a file of a shooting close to the intersection of Fondren Road and W. Airport Boulevard, Sgt. Jason Hill, of the Houston Police Department, advised On Scene newshounds. Several bystanders had been tending to a person who have been shot in the arm.