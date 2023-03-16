Georgia’s Kemp signs tax rebate bill | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Gov. Brian Kemp signed into legislation a bill this week that would offer $1 billion in tax rebates for Georgia source of revenue tax filers.

House Bill 162 supplies a different state source of revenue tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in each the 2021 and 2022 taxable years. It marks the second one yr in a row that Georgia taxpayers will obtain a rebate.

Under the brand new law, the ones submitting as unmarried and married people submitting one after the other may obtain a most of $250. Head of family filers may obtain as much as $375 and married {couples} submitting a joint go back may obtain a most refund of $500, in response to their tax legal responsibility.

“While some in Washington, D.C. are calling for tax increases, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp stated in a liberate. “And while they want to grow government, we’re growing opportunity.

“Last yr, we returned over one thousand million bucks to the taxpayers of our state, and I’m proud we are doing it once more. Thank you to these within the General Assembly who supported this measure to lend a hand Georgia households preventing thru 40-year prime inflation.”

According to the discharge, the Georgia Department of Revenue will get started issuance of the tax refunds inside six to 8 weeks. Taxpayers will have to record their 2021 and 2022 taxes previous to receiving the refund.