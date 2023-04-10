Man, 58, attacked by shark while surfing off Honolulu

Authorities say a surfer was once in severe situation after being bitten within the leg by a shark off Honolulu

HONOLULU — A surfer was once in severe situation after being bitten within the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, government stated.

The 58-year-old guy was once attacked in a while earlier than 7 a.m. close to Kewalo Basin, in step with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics spoke back and “administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg.” EMS stated in a observation.

The surfer was once now not known.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning’s shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright stated in an electronic mail to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.