Dallas police asking for help finding unknown murder suspect







DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking the general public's help in finding a suspect who reportedly shot 3 folks Sunday morning, considered one of whom died from the damage.

Police stated officials have been referred to as at about 8 a.m. Sunday to the 10500 block of Denton Drive.

Investigation determined folks and unknown suspects have been excited by a combat which escalated when one suspect fired their weapon and hit 3 sufferers, police stated.

The sufferers left the site, police stated, and one sufferer died on the scene. The two otheer sufferers have been taken to a neighborhood health facility and are in strong situation.

Police are asking any individual with information in regards to the case to name Detective John Valdez with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-3623 or through emailing [email protected] Anonymous pointers can be despatched into Crime Stoppers which might pay as much as $5,000 for information that results in an arrest. Those pointers will also be despatched through calling 214-373-8477.







