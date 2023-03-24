Mahira Khan has ‘mental problems’ and ‘flatters’ Indian actors for ‘money’, alleges Pakistani Senator over actress’ love for Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan. She was once observed within the movie Raees which labored neatly on the field place of job. Howeverdue to the political scenario between the 2 countriesshe may just now not be part of every other Bollywood movie. Butthis has now not stopped her from expressing her admiration love for Shah Rukh Khan. In a number of interviewsMahira Khan has spoken about Shah Rukh Khan how neatly he handled her whilst filming Raees. Recentlyat The Arts Council of PakistanMahira Khan as soon as once more spoke about Shah Rukh Khan his fresh unencumber Pathaan. It turns out this didn’t move down neatly with Pakistani senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan.

On Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan made a truly nasty remark towards Mahira Khan. He alleged that the actress has a psychological downside that she flatters Indian actors for cash. He additionally made a remark towards Anwar Maqsood stated that he’s under the influence of alcohol at the present time. Dr Khan referred to as Mahira Anwar Maqsood ‘shameless’. The tweet has long gone viral it has made it to the headlines.

Check out Dr Afnan Ullah Khan’s tweet under:

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 202023

Here is a video of Mahira Khan whilst in converation with Anwar Maqsood when she introduced in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. She additionally shared what she has in commonplace with Shah Rukh Khan praised him for his gentlemanly behaviour.

Check out Mahira Khan’s video under:

Mahira Khan is but to reply to the remark made.

