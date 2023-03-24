Poolville, Texas: Severe storm causes damage

The National Weather Service despatched a workforce to survey Poolville’s damage and to resolve if a twister led to it.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — The sounds of cleanup have been already underway in Poolville early Friday.

A storm blew via, taking down timber, sheds and no matter stood in its trail.

It knocked down the 120-year-old Poolville Tabernacle, a group accumulating position.

Heartbreaking damage in Poolville. A tabernacle greater than 100 years outdated that served as a group assembly position because the time the city was once based collapsed on itself. Winds have been robust sufficient to uproot an enormous oak tree subsequent to it.#wfaaweather @wfaaweather @wfaa pic.twitter.com/E5im0aX8SA — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) March 24, 2023

"It looked like a tornado ripped through here," Weatherford firefighter Justin McCauley stated. "Trees everywhere."

He and a team of Weatherford firefighters that had simply gotten off paintings Friday morning helped blank up storm particles at a colleague’s house.

“We were all in a group message, a text message saying, ‘Hey bring chain saws, bring fuel, bring whatever you can,’” McCauley stated. “It’s a family so we come out and we help each other just like any other family members would do.”

Fire Chief Jonathan Peacock got here in a position for paintings, too.

“I think that’s in everybody’s nature to serve and they have that servants heart, that’s what’s happening right now,” he stated.

At the Oak Tree Bible Church, the storm toppled the steeple.

“It withstood the 80 mile an hour winds that we had out here in the last storm. No problem, but this time, I think it was a little bit more than a straight wind,” Pastor Gary Garrett stated. “It actually picked the cow manure up across the highway and it’s in our yard now.”

He advised WFAA it was once a miracle the storm didn’t rip off the roof of the construction.

“The Lord was looking out for us,” he stated.

The pastor stated when he arrived on the church about 6:15 a.m., “you couldn’t even pull through the parking for the trees down.”

“We just had a bunch of volunteers show up, as well as church members, and got the cleanup started so we’re ready for church service on Sunday,” he stated.

By early Friday afternoon, a mountain of tree particles sat within the church’s automobile parking space looking ahead to elimination.

Just per week in the past, the church had changed the steeple’s window. They’d put a blue mild in that remove darkness from at dusk.

“I don’t think the Lord liked that steeple,” he stated, chuckling.

Garrett did rescue the go that stood atop the steeple.

“We’ll put that in the front yard now as a memory,” he stated.