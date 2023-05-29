Madeline Pantoja: A missing Texas woman has been found dead and a man is in custody on suspicion of murder, police say





CNN —



A 20-year-old woman who had been missing for greater than a week in western Texas used to be found dead Saturday, and a man has been arrested in connection together with her killing, police stated.

Madeline Pantoja used to be reported missing on May 11, vanishing together with her telephone and automobile nonetheless at her house in Midland, in keeping with the Midland Police Department. Her disappearance kick-started a dayslong seek that concerned more than one regulation enforcement businesses.

- Advertisement -

Her stays have been found in a rural house southeast of town limits 9 days after she used to be reported missing, police introduced Saturday.

Hours after the invention, 24-year-old Mario Juan Chacon, Jr. used to be arrested on suspicion of homicide in Pantoja’s loss of life on Saturday afternoon, in keeping with Midland Police.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office - Advertisement - Mario Juan Chacon, Jr. is observed in a reserving picture.

He is being held with out bond as of Saturday evening on the Midland County Jail, police stated. CNN is running to decide if Chacon has an legal professional.

Few main points have been made to be had through government Saturday, together with what led police to suspect Chacon in the woman’s loss of life or whether or not he knew the sufferer in the past.

The investigation into Pantoja’s loss of life is ongoing and an post-mortem will likely be carried out in Dallas, Midland Police stated.

The seek for Pantoja had been running “on a 24-hour basis” over the last week, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman stated in a press convention Friday, with the FBI, the Texas Rangers, the Department of Homeland Security and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office becoming a member of the investigation.

Air and flooring crews racing to seek out the younger woman had searched about 60 sq. miles of far off belongings, Herman stated.

Over a dozen seek warrants have been additionally issued and greater than 25 other people have been interviewed as investigators looked for Pantoja, the manager added.

Before Pantoja used to be found dead, Midland Mayor Lori Blong introduced Friday a $20,000 praise for information that might result in her whereabouts.

“I cannot imagine the stress and the concern and worry of Madeline’s family and friends as they’ve gone through this ordeal,” the mayor stated all over Friday’s news convention. Police didn’t say Saturday whether or not that praise is being claimed.