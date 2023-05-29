Monday, May 29, 2023
At least 1 dead after violent 2-car crash in Pomona

Authorities introduced {that a} violent two-car crash in Pomona on Sunday evening resulted in at least one fatality.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported receiving calls concerning the crash, which passed off close to the intersection of East Bonita Avenue and North Garey Avenue, simply ahead of 9 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters situated two people trapped in one of the crucial cars and asked further ambulances. At least one particular person used to be transported to a medical institution.

Video photos printed serious harm to each vehicles, with one in every of them overturned.

  • (*1*)
    First responders at the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Pomona on May 28, 2023. (Key News)
  • Pomona two-car crash
    Wreckage observed to 2 cars after crash in Pomona May 28, 2023 (Key News)
