Macron leads ceremony marking end of WWII in Europe

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron led the standard ceremony on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Monday commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

Flanked through Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier below the Arc de Triomphe monument. A brass band performed the Marseillaise.

To restrict disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings across the space of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon the place the president will shuttle later in the day.

Authorities are being vigilant {that a} “casserolade ” or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest won’t distract from the memorial ceremonies.

In Lyon, Macron is paying tribute to the French Resistance motion and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin. Macron is visiting Montluc jail, the place Moulin used to be detained and tortured through the Gestapo.