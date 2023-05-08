The latest on the deadly Texas outlet mall shooting

9:48 a.m. ET, May 8, 2023

“The most terrifying moment of my life”: Witnesses describe the scene of the outlet mall shooting



Steven Spainhouer rushed to the scene after receiving a decision from his son, who works at the H&M and had taken refuge in a destroy room.

KTVT - Advertisement -

Warning: This post comprises graphic descriptions of violence.

Witness accounts, movies and pictures received through CNN paint a bright image of the worry and devastation the gunman brought about ahead of he used to be killed through an officer who police say used to be already on the scene when the shooting took place.

Mauricio Garcia started firing in the automobile parking space close to the mall’s H&M retailer after he were given out of his automobile, in keeping with video received through CNN. Another witness video presentations customers – some with young children – screaming, operating and ducking in the back of rows of automobiles as the pictures ring out.

- Advertisement -

Steven Spainhouer rushed to the scene after receiving a decision from his son, who works at the H&M and had taken refuge in a destroy room. When he arrived in the automobile parking space out of doors the retailer, he “started counting the bodies on the ground … one, two, three, five, six, seven bodies.”

“The first girl I walked up to … I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side, and she had no face,” Spainhouer advised CNN on Sunday.

“I saw moms and dads covering the eyes of their kids in tears, kids holding their hands up, people running for their lives,” he stated.

He discovered a surviving kid whose mom were struck and killed as she shielded him from bullets, Spainhouer advised CNN affiliate KTVT

“When I rolled the mother over, he came out,” Spainhouer advised the associate. “He was covered from head to toe, like somebody had poured blood on him.” - Advertisement -

As the gunman entered and made his manner via the mall, customers yelled warnings to one another and fled as many retailer staff rushed to refuge shoppers in garage rooms or again hallways, in keeping with a number of witness accounts.

Max Weiss, an 18-year-old mall retailer worker, described hiding with coworkers and shoppers in a couple of rooms at the again of the retailer as “the most terrifying moment of my life.”

“I immediately reached out to both of my parents, told them I was OK,” Weiss stated. “But I had other things to take care of. I had to make sure that the store was OK, and that the team was OK and that the customers in there were OK.”

A witness in a beauty retailer at the northeast nook of the development stated he watched as the shooter handed through firing his gun. Moments later, a pursuing police officer handed, rounding the nook and firing forward of him “down range,” he stated.

A photograph received through CNN presentations the gunman – clad in black and tactical equipment – mendacity on the floor after being shot out of doors a Fatburger eating place location.

CNN’s Ashley Killough, Michelle Watson, Yahya Abou-Ghazala, Bob Ortega, Curt Devine, Keith Allen, Jillian Sykes, Holly Yan, Christina Maxouris, Sharif Paget and Jason Kravarik contributed to this record.