‘Lucky No. 7’ latest pumper truck in Texarkana Texas Fire Department’s fleet

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Fire Department on Monday celebrated its latest piece of apparatus, a pumper truck designated Engine 7.

Interim Chief Chris Black confirmed off “Lucky No. 7” to a small crew at Station 7 on South Robison Road. After a blessing prayer and a glance throughout the truck’s garage compartments, Black and different firefighters ceremonially driven it into the station.

Black stated the push-in rite dates to the times of horse-drawn fireplace engines, when firefighters needed to unhitch their horses and push the engine into its position in the station area.

The truck used to be manufactured in Brandon, South Dakota, by way of Spartan Emergency Response, in line with a City Hall news free up. It took 18 months to finish, at a complete value of $731,000. The new truck has 450 horsepower, carries a five-person staff and will pump 1,500 gallons in keeping with minute with a 750-gallon tank capability.

This new engine will substitute a 2006 fashion that can now be used as a reserved equipment. The maximum noticeable variations in the brand new truck are extra apparatus garage and water tank capability and added security features. Its existence expectancy is 15 to two decades.

“It’s more than just a fire engine. It’s the ability to invest in first-class equipment for our firefighters. And so it’s about safety and about protection of our community,” City Manager David Orr stated.

In addition to the brand new truck, Station 7 is receiving upgraded apparatus and gear equipment, together with battery operated chainsaws, pole saws and the dep.’s first battery powered fan. This sure power fan is quieter than a gas-powered fan and does now not emit exhaust fumes. It will also be used for firefighter rehab all the way through top temperature seasons.

Orr stated acquire of any other engine is deliberate for subsequent 12 months’s price range cycle and all 5 of the town’s fireplace stations will quickly be getting upgrades.