Senate staffer stabbed over the weekend suffered punctured lung, potential internal brain bleeding, police say

Washington — A U.S. Senate staffer suffered potential brain bleeding and a punctured lung in a stabbing assault Saturday, in keeping with a police affidavit reviewed through CBS News. According to the affidavit, Glynn Neal, 42, attacked and stabbed Phil Todd as he exited a northeast Washington, D.C., eating place.

The sufferer is a staffer of Republican Sen. Rand Paul, of Kentucky, in keeping with a commentary issued through the senator. Todd and the alleged attacker didn’t know each and every different, the police affidavit mentioned. Todd’s commentary to police, as detailed in the affidavit, indicated the stabbing was once random in nature, with Todd pronouncing the suspect didn’t say the rest to him or call for the rest ahead of the alleged assault. Police described it as a “random, violent attack.”

- Advertisement -

The police affidavit mentioned Neal jumped on most sensible of Todd all over the assault and stabbed at Todd’s head and higher frame. The police document mentioned a chum of Todd’s helped push Neal off of Todd, permitting Todd and his good friend to run off and get away.

The police document mentioned officials discovered a bloody knife close to the crime scene.

The affidavit mentioned that Todd was once stabbed on the left facet of his head and that the knife, “penetrated the skull and likely caused an internal brain bleed.” Todd additionally suffered any other deep stab wound to the left of his torso that punctured his lung, the affidavit mentioned. Police mentioned Todd can be present process preliminary surgical treatment to care for the punctured lung and any conceivable internal bleeding. A 2d surgical treatment can be scheduled to care for the potential brain bleed after a neurological session, in keeping with the police document.

- Advertisement -

Todd additionally suffered a “minor puncture wound” on the left facet of his chest and a reduce to his left ear that would possibly require reconstruction, the affidavit mentioned.

According to a courtroom docket in D.C. Superior Court, Neal faces a fee of attack with try to kill. The courtroom docket additionally confirmed Neal had in contemporary days finished serving a 12-year jail sentence for a separate legal case in D.C.

Neal is scheduled to look for a initial listening to April 6 in D.C. Superior Court.

- Advertisement -

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul mentioned Monday in a commentary. “I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

The police document indicated investigators attached a cell phone discovered close to the crime scene to Neal. When officials arrived at his house to query Neal, they discovered he had lip and pinky accidents that gave the impression contemporary, the affidavit mentioned.

The assault on Todd is the 2d high-profile attack close to or on Capitol Hill this yr involving an alleged repeat culprit. A D.C. guy, with a historical past of felony circumstances, is charged with a federal crime for an alleged attack in opposition to Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat representing Minnesota’s 2d district, in February in an elevator in Craig’s Capitol Hill condo advanced.

The assault in opposition to Todd took place alongside Washington, D.C.’s H Street Northeast, roughly 1.5 miles from the U.S. Senate place of job constructions.

The U.S. House of Representatives is anticipated to talk about Washington, D.C.’s crime fee and the District’s reaction to violent crimes at a committee listening to Wednesday.

A protection lawyer for Neal didn’t right away reply to a request for remark from CBS News.