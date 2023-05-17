LSU lands former Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs as Tigers add much-needed depth to backfield

Former Notre Dame working again, Logan Diggs, has dedicated to LSU, offering much-needed depth for the Tigers’ backfield. He might problem for a beginning spot within the upcoming season. Diggs ranked as the No. 113 prospect within the switch portal and the No. 10 participant at his place, in accordance to 247Sports. The Metairie, Louisiana, local dedicated to the Irish within the 2021 recruiting cycle, however made up our minds to play for the Tigers within the SEC after taking visits to LSU and South Carolina ahead of making his choice.

LSU is lately susceptible within the working again place with quite a lot of accidents affecting their key gamers. With Diggs’ addition, the group will now have a competent and skilled working again who used to be anticipated to get reps as the starter had he stayed with Notre Dame. Diggs has familiarity with LSU’s second-year trainer Brian Kelly’s program as he signed with him whilst he used to be nonetheless at Notre Dame.

LSU, with Brian Kelly as their head trainer, is anticipated to compete for an SEC championship and a College Football Playoff berth in 2023. The group completed 10-4 remaining season and returns Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels at quarterback.