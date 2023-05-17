Jeep Cherokees recalled for fire risk

Comment in this tale Comment

Automaker Stellantis on Tuesday recalled greater than 130,000 Jeep Cherokees as a result of a fire risk, and regulators are advising house owners to park open air and clear of constructions. The announcement applies to positive Jeep Cherokees from fashion years 2014 via 2016; that they had additionally been a part of a 2015 recall because of a equivalent factor. - Advertisement -

The automobiles are supplied with a powered liftgate at the hatchback trunk, and its electric panel is susceptible to water infiltration, mentioned Stellantis, the father or mother corporate at the back of Chrysler and Jeep. That may reason {an electrical} brief and fire irrespective of whether or not the auto is powered on.

Drivers will have to glance out for inoperable energy liftgates as a sign of an issue, the company said.

Vehicle house owners can prepare unfastened maintenance by means of contacting their native dealership or name customer support at 800-853-1403 and reference Recall 49A. - Advertisement -

The automaker has no longer but advanced a treatment for the fire risk, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration mentioned. Drivers whose automobiles had been broken as a result of the misguided portions are eligible for reimbursement.

SUVs repaired below the 2015 recall require new maintenance, officials said. Owners of affected automobiles will likely be notified by means of mail starting June 30.

FCA, previously referred to as Fiat Chrysler, started an investigation of “an increasing trend in cargo compartment fires” in positive Cherokee automobiles in January 2022, in keeping with a regulatory submitting. - Advertisement -

From July 2017 via January 2023, FCA known 50 buyer help information, 23 guaranty claims and 21 box stories associated with the liftgate defect, it reported to NHTSA.