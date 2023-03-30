LONE RIVER SADDLES UP WITH SUPERSTAR AND TEXAS NATIVE MIRANDA LAMBERT FOR A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Debuting at the heels of Women’s History Month, the multimedia marketing campaign fittingly highlights the entrepreneurial “do-it-your-own way” ethos on which Lone River and Lambert each were given their humble begins, slicing their tooth as trailblazing Texas ladies. Honoring the wealthy custom of the west with the spirit of contemporary nation, the brand new marketing campaign used to be produced by way of Anomaly and will also be observed HERE and HERE.

Throughout the partnership, Lambert and Beal Brown will staff as much as empower like-minded entrepreneurial ladies (21+) in more than a few towns via a sequence of luncheons, networking occasions and past. More main points will probably be unveiled within the coming months.

“Miranda Lambert is the kind of person that makes me proud to be a Texan and I am so honored to have her as a partner on this journey as we continue to grow Lone River. She is the embodiment of the trailblazing spirit that built our business, and it is a dream to have the opportunity to see our brand through her eyes,” added Katie Beal Brown. “Through her iconic career in country music and beyond she’s played such an important part in modernizing the ideals of the American West. I am so grateful to be a small part of this through Lone River.”

Entertainment Tonight premiered the primary glance of Lone River’s partnership with the rustic famous person – to be had to look at HERE.

Lone River is the main Ranch Water emblem and a Top Ten chief inside the Hard Seltzer phase national1. Most just lately, the emblem presented its Ranch Rita Variety Pack, following the April 2022 release of the Lone River Ranch Rita Classic Margarita Style beverage. The latest addition to the Lone River portfolio first hit cabinets in its birthplace of Texas, and continues to roll out national, becoming a member of the total portfolio at primary outlets.

For extra information about Lone River Ranch Water and Ranch Rita Variety Pack, in addition to to discover a store close to you, practice @RanchWater on social and discuss with www.loneriverbevco.com. When taking part in Lone River, please take note to drink responsibly.

About Miranda Lambert

Palomino, the 8th solo album from famous person Miranda Lambert, arrived in April 2022 as the most important feminine Country album debut of the yr and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Named the most effective of the yr by way of the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, People and lots of extra, it marks the most recent installment in a storied profession that has spanned seven earlier No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, greater than 70 prestigious awards and numerous gross sales certifications, incomes the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year reward from NPR as “the most riveting country star of her generation.”

With her headlining Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency prolonged via past due 2023 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater, the highest streaming feminine Country artist of 2022 used to be additionally named to the 2022 TIME100 checklist honoring the sector’s maximum influential folks, with Pitchfork stating that she “manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism.” Whether difficult typical gender notions in her fresh Top 10 hit “If I Was A Cowboy” or the usage of her voice to put in writing and checklist the inclusive “Y’All Means All” anthem for the most recent season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” the Texas local continues to extend the tent of the Country style by way of her tune.

In addition to Palomino, the prestigious singer/songwriter’s lauded discography contains Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). She has additionally launched 3 albums together with her trio, the Pistol Annies, in addition to 2021’s GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a uncooked and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The maximum embellished artist within the historical past of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned 38 ACM Awards (together with a record-setting 9 consecutive Female Artist of the Year Awards), 14 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY Awards, the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, the Texas Medal of Arts Award, ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award and ACM Song of the Decade Award, plus used to be named 2019’s RIAA Artist of the Year and used to be the youngest artist ever to function the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Artist in Residence.

About Lone River Beverage Company

Founded in 2019 by way of local Texan Katie Beal Brown and purchased by way of Diageo in 2021, Lone River Beverage Company provides two distinctive drink propositions, with the style of natural agave nectar and lime, that play at the greatest tequila impressed cocktail areas with each lighter and fuller flavored choices. The emblem’s namesake Ranch Water exhausting seltzer is encouraged by way of the traditions and style from the prime desolate tract of Far West Texas. At 80 energy and four% ABV consistent with 12 oz. can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas’ vintage cocktail. Lone River Ranch Water exhausting seltzer is to be had in Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear flavors. Lone River Ranch Rita Margarita Style is a fuller flavored, 6% ABV, top class brewed beverage that delivers the indulgent style of the vintage margarita cocktail. Lone River Ranch Rita is to be had in Classic, Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange flavors. Lone River merchandise are to be had national in primary outlets in addition to impartial retail outlets. Lone River could also be to be had by way of supply platforms Instacart, Drizly, and extra. To be informed extra, discuss with www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a world chief in beverage alcohol with an excellent number of manufacturers together with Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is indexed on each the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their merchandise are offered in additional than 180 nations all over the world.

For extra information about Diageo, their folks, manufacturers, and function, discuss with www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s world accountable ingesting useful resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, projects, and techniques to proportion perfect observe. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

