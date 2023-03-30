US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economic system maintained its resilience from October thru December in spite of emerging rates of interest, rising at a 2.6% annual tempo, the federal government mentioned Thursday in a slight downgrade from its earlier estimate. But shopper spending, which drives lots of the economic system’s growth, used to be revised sharply down.

The govt had prior to now estimated that the economic system expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.

The upward push within the gross home product — the economic system’s overall output of products and services and products — for the October-December quarter used to be down from the three.2% growth rate from July thru September. For all of 2022, the U.S. economic system expanded 2.1%, down considerably from a powerful 5.9% in 2021.

- Advertisement -

The file steered that the economic system used to be shedding momentum on the finish of 2022.

Consumer spending rose at a 1% annual rate last quarter, downgraded from a 1.4% build up within the govt’s earlier estimate. It used to be the weakest quarterly achieve in shopper spending since COVID-19 slammed the economic system within the spring of 2020. Spending on bodily items, like home equipment and furnishings, which had to begin with surged because the economic system rebounded from the pandemic recession, fell for a fourth immediately quarter.

More than 1/2 of last quarter’s growth got here from companies restocking their inventories, no longer a sign of underlying economic power.

- Advertisement -

Most economists say they believe growth is slowing sharply within the present January-March quarter, partially for the reason that Federal Reserve has ceaselessly raised rates of interest in its pressure to curb inflation.

The ensuing surge in borrowing prices has walloped the housing business and made it dearer for customers and companies to spend and spend money on main purchases. As a end result, the economic system is extensively anticipated to slide right into a recession later this 12 months.

The central financial institution has raised its benchmark hobby rate 9 instances over the last 12 months. The Fed’s policymakers are having a bet that they are able to stick a so-called cushy touchdown — slowing growth simply sufficient to tame inflation with out tipping the arena’s best economic system into recession.

- Advertisement -

Yet as upper mortgage prices unfold throughout the economic system, analysts are normally skeptical that the United States can steer clear of a downturn. The primary level of dialogue is whether or not a recession will turn out delicate, with most effective minor harm to hiring and growth, or critical, with waves of layoffs.

The monetary prerequisites that led to the cave in of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 and Signature Bank two days later — the second- and third-biggest financial institution disasters in U.S. historical past — also are anticipated to gradual the economic system. Banks are most likely to impose stricter prerequisites on loans, which lend a hand gasoline economic growth, to preserve money to meet withdrawals from jittery depositors.

“The economy ended 2022 with marginally less momentum,” Oren Klachkin and Ryan Sweet of Oxford Economics wrote in a research note. ”Looking forward, the economic system will face the overall brunt of tighter credit prerequisites and Fed coverage this 12 months, and inflation is about to keep above its historic development.”

They added: “We be expecting a recession to hit in the second one 1/2 of 2023.”

In the interim, the task marketplace stays tough and has exerted upward drive on wages, which feed into inflation. The tempo of hiring continues to be wholesome, and the unemployment rate is close to a half-century low. The self belief and spending of customers stay somewhat forged.

Thursday’s file from the Commerce Department used to be its 0.33 and ultimate estimate of GDP for the fourth quarter of 2022. On April 27, the dept will factor its preliminary estimate of growth within the present first quarter. Forecasters surveyed by means of the knowledge company FactSet have estimated that growth within the January-March quarter is decelerating to a 1.4% annual rate.