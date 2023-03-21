Local man plans to paddle 80 miles to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota County man prepares to paddle from the Bahamas to Florida to raise cash for a company that is helping folks residing with cystic fibrosis.

Robert Martini is a lifeguard on Siesta Key. In his unfastened time, he seems for his subsequent problem.

- Advertisement -

“As a water man, I’ve done the Molokai to Oahu prone 32 miles and I’ve also done the Catalina Classic from Catalina Island to Manhattan Beach prone as well that’s also 32 miles. I just needed something to challenge myself mentally and physically,” mentioned Martini.

In June, Martini and about 200 different paddlers are taking part in The Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis, a long-distance staying power paddle problem. Paddlers will trip about 80 miles around the Gulf Stream from Bimini within the Bahamas again to Florida’s Lake Worth Beach. The match was once impressed through the well being advantages of the sea for the ones residing with cystic fibrosis.

Martini has raised greater than $2,000 for cystic fibrosis. The match helps Piper’s Angels Foundation.

- Advertisement -

“Just needed something to challenge myself mentally and physically and couldn’t think of anything better than The Crossing a lot of my other lifeguard friends have done it,” mentioned Martini.

Martini could also be elevating cash to change the playground apparatus at his son’s faculty, Better Life Academy. Hurricane Ian broken the apparatus.

Martini mentioned his son is at the autism spectrum so he’s continuously taking a look for tactics to strengthen his existence whilst serving to others.

- Advertisement -

“Just two years ago, I raised money for ADA swings for all four local parks here in Sarasota County because my son is on the autism spectrum and didn’t have the proper swings here. I made talks with the county and was able to get the swings here,” he mentioned.

To be told extra about Martini’s 80-mile paddle boarding adventure, click on here.

To be told extra about how to assist his son’s faculty click on here.