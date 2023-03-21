Man shot twice during argument over parking space on East Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation between neighbors over a parking space ended in a taking pictures on town’s East Side, leaving one guy wounded by way of gunfire, San Antonio police mentioned.

The taking pictures took place within the 2700 block of East Commerce on Monday night.

Police mentioned a 33-year-old guy and a 53-year-old guy argued over a parking space when the disturbance was violent. It’s unknown who the aggressor used to be on this case.

Officers mentioned one neighbor pulled out a knife, and the opposite had a gun. The 33-year-old guy shot the older guy twice within the leg, police mentioned.

The 53-year-old guy used to be taken to the sanatorium. His situation is unknown.

The shooter used to be taken into custody. Police mentioned it’s too early within the investigation to inform what fees the person may just face.

KSAT will replace you with the most recent information because it turns into to be had.