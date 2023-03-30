Little Wishes: Fort Worth nurse surprised with gift

He used to show choir, however a struggle with thyroid most cancers modified his voice. So John Kassen entered every other occupation of provider.

FORT WORTH, Texas — John Kassen’s largest loves are his spouse and the track he used to sing.

“It affected his ability to sing super high,” John’s spouse, Desiree stated. “So he felt like he couldn’t have the full range and be a good choir teacher anymore.” He left at the back of one occupation of provider and entered every other as he went again to college to transform a nurse.

But he’s additionally, all of a sudden, the use of the ones nursing talents at house.

Desiree was once not too long ago identified with a couple of autoimmune and ache issues.

“He just does so much for others.”

Since John isn’t ready to sing like he used to, he likes to look at or pay attention to track on YouTube to calm down.

But discovering time to try this is hard, and their previous tv isn’t correctly operating anymore.

Health problems additionally left cash a little bit tight.

So, Desiree nominated John for a Little Wish.

Sam Pack Auto Group is giving John a 75-inch body good TV and a legitimate bar, plus the entire cables and tech beef up to make sure the whole lot is correctly fastened and put in.

“That’s such a kind gesture,” John stated when he realized of his marvel.

“Very unexpected and I’m very grateful.”

“I imply, it’s no longer actually concerning the TV, it’s concerning the time my spouse and I am getting to spend in combination,” he stated.

Their courting has encountered its percentage of unwelcomed surprises, however a Little Wish is a welcomed one.