Lions legend Calvin Johnson pledges to help WR Jameson Williams: I’ll be ‘a shoulder for him to lean on’

The Detroit Lions have a large amount of hype surrounding them coming into 2023. They boosted either side of the ball within the offseason, and are preferred to win the NFC North for the primary time since 1993. One participant the Lions expect large issues from is Jameson Williams, even if the second-year wideout has been suspended for the primary six video games of the season due to violating the NFL’s playing coverage.

Despite the unlucky suspension, Lions head trainer Dan Campbell says Williams is “miles ahead” coming into this season. The younger wideout additionally made a brand new buddy in franchise legend Calvin Johnson, who has pledged to help Williams in his NFL adventure.

- Advertisement -

“I connected with Jamo yesterday really for the first time and I look forward to being around him and being a shoulder for him to lean on,” Johnson stated Friday on 97.1 The Ticket. “Extremely talented kid. We saw him when he touched the field last year for the first time. I look forward to just helping him build the level of consistency and being the pro he wants to be, man. Anything I can to do help him, I’ll do that and I’ll be there.”

Johnson, in fact, is the Lions’ all-time chief in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619) and receiving touchdowns (83). He recorded the most productive marketing campaign through any receiver in NFL historical past when he stuck 122 passes for 1,964 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2012, and used to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Maybe there’ll by no means be any other Calvin Johnson, however Williams surely has famous person possible. The Alabama wideout used to be named First Team All-SEC in 2021 after recording 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. His landing catches ranked maximum within the SEC, and tied for 3rd maximum within the country. Williams performed in simply six video games for the Lions in 2022 due to a torn ACL suffered in school, and stuck one move that went for a 41-yard landing. Williams may be Detroit’s primary weapon on offense transferring ahead, and he has a useful useful resource in Johnson.