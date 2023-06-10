How the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger Came Together

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, had long past overlooked in Venice remaining month.

With success, he concept over breakfast close to the Palazzo Ducale, his confidential talks in Italy with Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia’s greater than $700 billion sovereign wealth fund, may keep secret. A leak would endanger what just a handful of insiders knew: that the PGA Tour was once bearing in mind going into trade with al-Rumayyan’s LIV Golf league, whose monthslong conflict with Monahan’s excursion had change into a struggle as a lot over golfing’s soul as its long run.

Then Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1’s leader govt, strolled into view. He was once on the town for the identical marriage ceremony that had introduced al-Rumayyan to Venice. If the motor sports activities govt noticed the PGA Tour’s chief, he would usually attach the presences of Monahan and al-Rumayyan, and golfing’s largest secret may get out. All Monahan may just do, he advised other people later, was once attempt to dodge Domenicali’s gaze.

But Domenicali by no means gave the impression to realize him. What would in the long run quantity to seven weeks of clandestine conferences and furtive calls stayed hidden till a surprising announcement remaining Tuesday: The PGA Tour, the dominant power in males’s elite golfing for many years, deliberate to sign up for forces with LIV, the upstart that had provoked debate over the morality of Saudi cash in the recreation.

The settlement was once a novel second in the historical past of the skilled recreation. The civil warfare that had disrupted and outlined the as soon as genteel recreation — for instance, Monahan as soon as publicly requested whether or not PGA Tour gamers had ever felt forced to say sorry for competing on the circuit — was once unexpectedly suspended. The excursion’s popularity was once stained and lots of of its loyalists had been livid, however its coffers had been poised to overflow.