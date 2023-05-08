Lionel Richie, Katy Perry sing for royal coronation concert – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

LONDON (AP) — Following their coronation rite, King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a concert at Windsor Castle the place Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have been a number of the performers. Among the 20,000-strong crowd have been Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and different participants of the royal circle of relatives. Charlotte and her mom, Princess Kate, sang alongside to Perry’s hit “Roar,” because the couple swayed to Richie’s “All Night Long.” The program additionally featured Andrea Bocelli, Take That, Nicole Scherzinger, the Royal Ballet, and a pre-recorded video message from Tom Cruise. Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made a visitor look, including a slightly of humor.

The concert additionally integrated severe moments. An environmental conservation message from King Charles III used to be performed, and the display used to be accompanied via a mild and drone show with a nature theme. Prince William paid tribute to his father’s determination to carrier, and concert-goers sang “God Save the King” as landmarks across the U.Okay. have been lit up in colourful lighting fixtures.

Prior to the concert, 1000’s of picnics and boulevard events have been held around the U.Okay. in Charles’ honor as a part of a British custom referred to as the Big Lunch. Hosted via more than a few participants of the royal circle of relatives, the occasions aimed to convey communities in combination to have a good time whilst supporting the brand new monarch.

Meanwhile, protests persevered, with over 50 arrests made of people opposing the monarchy and calling for an finish to the usage of fossil fuels. The Metropolitan Police stated considerations over the arrests however defended their movements, pointing out the coronation used to be a once-in-a-generation match.

Despite the complaint, Charles and Camilla expressed their gratitude, announcing in a commentary that they have been “deeply touched” via the party and “profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support.”

