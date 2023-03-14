Lindsay Lohan pregnant, expecting first child with Bader Shammas

The “Mean Girls” megastar made the announcement with an Instagram post.

WASHINGTON — Actress Lindsay Lohan has advised her fans on Instagram that she’s pregnant.

The "Parent Trap" megastar made the announcement by posting a photo of a onesie that featured the phrases "coming soon…"

The caption of Lohan’s post stated that she and husband Bader Shammas “are blessed and excited!” A representative confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter and different media shops that Lohan is pregnant and “looking forward to this next chapter.”

The 36-year-old “Freaky Friday” actress has been primarily based within the skyscraper-studded town of Dubai within the United Arab Emirates for a number of years. Hollywood celebrities searching for to flee the highlight lengthy have flocked to the flashy emirate, the place there aren’t any paparazzi to trace the various VIPs who hollow up in sumptuous villas at the town’s palm-shaped synthetic island.

Little is understood about Shammas, a Dubai resident whose LinkedIn web page says he is the assistant vp of world wealth control at Credit Suisse. Before becoming a member of the Swiss financial institution that serves probably the most international's richest other folks, he labored at BNP Paribas, one of the crucial greatest French banks, in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Lohan married the financier in early July, which was once printed after she known as Shammas her “husband” all the way through an Instagram post celebrating her thirty sixth birthday.

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” actress and on occasion singer has labored thru some sobriety problems in recent times, and lately starred in the Netflix romantic comedy “Falling for Christmas.”

The feedback of the being pregnant announcement had been stuffed with congratulations from a few of Lohan's well-known pals together with "Mean Girls" costar Amanda Seyfried, "Abbott Elementary" megastar Quinta Brunson, Ayesha Curry and lots of others.