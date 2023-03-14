Lawmakers Look to Curb Windshield Lawsuits | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — Amid a debate pitting insurers towards impartial auto-glass stores, Florida lawmakers Tuesday began shifting ahead with an offer geared toward fighting court cases over windshield-damage claims.
The House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee authorized a invoice (HB 541) that may bar a debatable observe referred to as “assignment of benefits” that insurers contend fuels court cases over claims. Also, the invoice would save you glass stores from providing things like reward playing cards and rebates to motorists making claims.
“This measure will help fight fraud and litigation and hopefully move the auto-insurance premiums in the right direction,” invoice sponsor Griff Griffitts, R-Panama City Beach, instructed the House panel.
But auto-glass store house owners stated the invoice may just put them into chapter 11 and that insurers regularly don’t pay reasonably for his or her paintings.
“We just want to work hard, we want to be paid a fair rate,” stated Bill Camp, proprietor of At Home Auto Glass in Sarasota and Tallahassee. “We do not want to litigate, at all. I wish that we would never have to litigate again.”
Lawmakers lately have thought to be an identical proposals concentrated on auto-glass claims, however this 12 months’s law comes because the House and Senate seem poised to take a sequence of extensive steps to curb court cases towards companies and insurance coverage firms.
The Senate Banking and Insurance Committee is scheduled Wednesday to absorb an auto-glass invoice (SB 1002) that is identical to Griffitts’ proposal. Meanwhile, the total House is slated Thursday to believe a separate, wide-ranging measure (HB 837) to take a look at to scale back litigation.
Auto-glass store house owners Tuesday described a device an identical to the health-care trade, the place some medical doctors are “in network” with insurance coverage firms and others don’t seem to be. In-network auto glass stores obtain referrals from insurers and are paid at decrease charges than out-of-network stores, in accordance to the house owners.
The debate facilities on out-of-network stores, who additionally compete with massive firms similar to Safelite AutoGlass.
In addition to being sponsored through insurers and trade teams such because the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Florida, Griffitts’ invoice has strengthen from state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.
Insurance firms have lengthy blamed project of advantages for expanding quantities and prices of litigation, with lawmakers in December banning the observe in property-insurance claims.
Assignment of advantages, or AOB, comes to policyholders signing over claims to contractors, who then pursue cost from insurers. Contractors argue assigning advantages can lend a hand customers, who may no longer have revel in coping with insurance coverage firms, and will get claims paid absolutely.
Mark Delegal, a lobbyist for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., pointed Tuesday to a necessity to eliminate project of advantages for auto-glass claims and to get rid of incentives for motorists to make claims.
“These things (assignment of benefits) are often obtained under duress or with a box of steaks,” Delegal stated.
But Rob Arnold, of the company Mr. Auto Glass, stated passing the invoice would “put the ball in the court of insurance companies where they can stipulate how much we get reimbursed, how much we get paid.”
“Quite simply, if they paid the bill, we wouldn’t be litigating,” he stated. “And all we want to do is get paid a fair and reasonable rate.”
Two individuals of the House panel, then again, recounted studies of being approached about submitting useless windshield-damage claims.
Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-Saint Johns, stated she was once “solicited in the parking lot of Target to fix my windshield, which had no problem, and they would give me money to do that. So to say there isn’t a real problem is a real insult.”