Letters to the editor, March 19, 2923

‘Compound’ problems should be addressed

I’m writing to inspire all citizens of Palm Bay to attend the upcoming March 30 assembly relating to the ongoing problems in the Palm Bay “Compound.”

For too lengthy, this space has been a hotbed of illegal job, leading to a lot of deaths, accidents, assets harm, and pressure on our police and fireplace departments.

While greater patrols had been tried in the previous, this has handiest supplied transient reduction. It is obvious that new, cutting edge answers are wanted to cope with those demanding situations, and this assembly gifts a precious alternative to discover those choices.

Technologies reminiscent of gunshot detection programs, drones, and cameras have the possible to alert the town to crimes being dedicated in the compound, making an allowance for a fast reaction to bad eventualities. These gear, when carried out accurately, may function a drive multiplier for our regulation enforcement team of workers, enabling them to successfully cope with the protection considerations in the space.

Moreover, the human toll of the present scenario can’t be disregarded. People had been crushed and left for lifeless, and two youngsters had been tragically discovered lifeless only some months in the past. This merely can’t proceed.

I encourage all participants of the group to attend this essential assembly and voice their critiques. We should come in combination as a group to to find new answers that may enhance security and safety for all citizens of Palm Bay.

Thomas Gaume, Palm Bay

Tolls may have stored time, cash

I used to be right here after we had tolls on State Road 528. I imagine there have been 4 toll cubicles, which have been torn down over 30 years in the past.

As I see the situation of State Road 528, the want for 6 lanes from I-95 to A1A, the want for a motorbike trail, the want to carry the causeways so we as soon as once more get water waft, the extra I believe we must have stored the tolls, like Orange County did. If we would performed that, perhaps we might have our six-lane street and a high-rise bridge on State Road 401, over the west a part of the Port. Maybe we might have great roads, as an alternative of the pot-and-patch we’ve now.

We are taking a look at years till we get six lanes on State Road 528; years till we get the high-rise bridge on State Road 401.

If handiest we were paying tolls a majority of these years, perhaps those huge building initiatives would have already been finished.

Bob Socks, Cocoa

We want motorbike trail, now not new sod

In reaction to all the Brevard County commissioners’ needs, indexed in FLORIDA TODAY on March 12: All of those incumbents must be voted out of place of job for losing taxpayers greenbacks. Especially the wastefulness of taxpayers greenbacks in the repaving of Interlachen Road in Suntree.

This boulevard is sort of as busy as I-95 with all of the visitors. A motorcycle trail must had been incorporated with the repaving of Interlachen, as an alternative of digging up all of the grass on each side of the boulevard, after which changing all of the grass with new sod. What a waste of cash. A motorcycle trail used to be wanted so a lot more than new sod.

Nancy Juhn, Melbourne

Many care about Crosley Green

I actually sought after to write about ebook banning. There used to be an excellent article on the subject in a up to date version of FLORIDA TODAY and I sought after to stay up the tempo of presenting messages towards banning books from faculty libraries.

However, the March 10 version has led me to as an alternative write a couple of phrases about Crosley Green and the article written by way of John Torres, who has been following Green’s existence and writing about it.

I, too, had been following the cycle of Green’s existence. Torres’ article used to be heart-wrenching. Readers know the way a lot Torres cares, and he has made us care as neatly.

Read the article.

Susan Zwieg, Merritt Island

GOP ways and restricting rights

Florida Senate Bill 1316 used to be filed to require any blogger who writes about Gov. DeSantis, or any member of his Cabinet or Legislature, to document registration forms with the state — or face fines. This kickstarts Republican plans to interact the conservative majority Supreme Court in overturning the longstanding 1964 libel ruling that set the bar excessive for defamation proceedings involving public figures.

Florida Republicans and rich conservative donors are widening the Second Amendment to come with open and hid elevate with out coaching or allows. They now have their points of interest set on restricting First Amendment freedom of speech, whether or not it is a state legal professional, firms (like Disney), otherwise you and me.

The Republican Party used to be referred to as champions of the Constitution. Nowadays they’re much more likely to trample on the Constitution than give protection to it.

DeSantis’s newest assault on loose speech is instantly from the autocratic playbook of Orbán and Erdogan — large favorites of CPAC, Fox News, and Tucker Carlson. Enabling deep-pocket litigants to fill the courts with libel circumstances towards folks with out the felony or monetary assets to battle again.

It’s no secret DeSantis doesn’t recognize freedom of speech or the press. When operating for reelection, DeSantis’ marketing campaign would now not grant interviews to “unfriendly” press, barred nationwide press from some marketing campaign occasions, and in Iowa closing week, had Trump supporters got rid of from his ebook signing.

DeSantis says, “Florida is the place ‘woke’ is going to die.” Florida is also where constitutional protections are canceled by authoritarians like DeSantis, and his complicit supermajority.

Jeff Dorman, Satellite Beach

Trump, the ‘Confidence Man’

Donald Trump has initiated his push for the 2024 Republican party presidential nomination, ignoring potentially serious criminal charges that could land him in prison. Despite unlawful actions, he still has many supporters.

For those interested in knowing the true tenor of Trump, I suggest reading Maggie Haberman’s book, “Confidence Man,” as she reveals documented, verifiable evidence of his unacceptable behavior throughout his presidency.

Trump renounces negativity directed towards him with claims of “pretend news,” often in the face of proof to the contrary. Trump’s credo: If you tell the lie often enough, it becomes the truth, befitting his actions as a pathological liar. Trump rejects responsibility when his actions go awry, invariably blaming others, chastising them with profanity laced diatribes. The braggadocio he exhibited on “The Apprentice” TV show in firing people was showmanship. During his presidency, Trump avoided face-to-face confrontation by dispatching underlings to convey the message.

Trump demands loyalty, yet it’s one-sided as he’s quick to abandon allies when it no longer benefits him, casting aspersions on former colleagues.

These are a few character traits exposed in Ms. Haberman’s book; there are many more. Trump’s a disturbed, vengeful man whose extreme narcissism is a ruse for his equally extreme insecurity.

Gregory W. Hewitt, Melbourne

‘Ketchup’ on the latest gun news

I don’t know about you all, but I can’t wait to strap on my leg holster, drop in my Colt 44, go to Publix, flip it around and have some one yell “Draw” in the ketchup aisle as I achieve for the closing jar.

This legislature, led by Gov. DeSantis, is so quick to ban books, curriculum and abortions, but seems reluctant, to put it politely, to do anything that will eliminate gun violence.

So, Florida, get ready for the once-safe trips to grocery stores being laced with Wild West gun owners clamoring to be able to open-carry a firearm that he or she got with no background check and no safety training.

It will be a whole new shopping experience. I, for one, am going to get a gun. I want to protect my right to buy ketchup before it’s banned by the governor as being a leftist food grown by critical race theorists.

Joe Tierno, Melbourne Beach

This one’s a head-scratcher

Maybe someone can help me decipher this.

State Rep. Rob Harris of South Carolina sponsored the South Carolina Pre-Natal Equal Protection Act, which, if passed, would make women in that state who get an abortion eligible for the death penalty.

Many Republicans in Congress then turn around and want to repeal sensible gun laws.

The hypocrisy is overwhelming and it should be obvious that life has multiple meanings. Leave women to determine their own decisions concerning their own bodies. Protect America by ramping up gun laws.

C’mon, America, start making sense.

Laura Petruska, Melbourne