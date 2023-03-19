Which team won March Madness last year?

With new champions to be topped in only some weeks, we could have a look again at how the tournaments ended last 12 months.

WASHINGTON — March Madness is formally underway. Both the ladies’s and males’s brackets will pit the most efficient 68 groups in school basketball towards every different in a single-elimination match.

Who won March Madness last 12 months?

In the 2022 males’s match, the Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA name after erasing a 16-point deficit and in the end beating North Carolina 72-69.

It was once the most important comeback in nationwide championship historical past, surpassing the 1963 name recreation when Loyola overcame a 15-point deficit to overcome Cincinnati on the buzzer, 60-58.

In the 2022 girls’s match ultimate, South Carolina beat UConn 64-49 to finish the Huskies’ undefeated streak in name video games. It was once the most-watched girls’s finale since 2004, in line with ESPN.

Will there be rematches?

There won't be a rematch within the males's championship recreation this 12 months, as a result of North Carolina didn't make the match. The Tar Heels become the primary preseason No. 1 ranked team within the AP Top 25 to ever miss March Madness.

The Kansas Jayhawks in the meantime come into the match because the No. 1 seed within the Western department, that means they are anticipated to move some distance, perhaps making it to the Final Four or profitable all of it a 2d time.

They’re going through off towards the Howard Bison (No. 16 seed) of their first fit.

For the ladies’s match, South Carolina is coming in because the No. 1 seed within the Southern area. They’ll face off towards Norfolk St. (No. 16 seed) of their first recreation.

UConn is the 2d seed within the Eastern department, going through off towards No. 15, Vermont, to kick off their match run.

When does March Madness get started?

March Madness for the lads’s match formally kicked off with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14 and 15.

Things truly ramp up with the primary spherical on Thursday and Friday, March 16 and March 17. The 2d spherical is Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and March 19.

After the primary weekend of video games, the motion strikes into the Sweet 16 on March 23 and March 24, adopted by means of the Elite Eight on March 25 and March 26.

The males’s match wraps up with the Final Four on Saturday, April 1, and the championship recreation is on Monday, April 3.

As for the women’s tournament, the First Four starts on Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16. The first spherical is Friday and Saturday, March 17 and March 18. The 2d spherical is Sunday and Monday, March 19 and March 20.

The girls’s Sweet 16 is Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25. The Elite 8 is Sunday and Monday, March 26 and March 27. The girls’s Final Four is on Friday, March 31 on ESPN.